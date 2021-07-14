THDCIL CMD meets Union Power Minister RK Singh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 13 Jul: Vijay Goel, Chairman & Managing Director, THDC India Limited (THDCIL), along with J Behera, Director (Finance) and RK Vishnoi, Director (Technical), called on Union Minister of Power & NRE in New Delhi on Monday. They extended good wishes to the Minister on his recent elevation to Cabinet Rank.

CMD Vijay Goel briefed the Minister about the overall activities of the corporation. RK Vishnoi, Director (Technical), briefed the Minister about the progress made in construction of the 1320 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Project as well as about the initiatives taken on floating solar power projects, Wind and Small Hydro Projects.

The Minister appreciated the overall functioning of THDCIL and hoped that the company should grow and enhance its geographic presence in other parts of the country as well as in Uttarakhand. He also stated that the company should acquire more projects in Uttarakhand and other hydro potential rich states in order to stimulate employment and wider economic growth.