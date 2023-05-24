THDCIL conducts campaign to promote integrity, prevent corruption

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 23 May: THDC India Limited, a leading Schedule-A Mini Ratna PSU successfully conducted an awareness campaign with the aim of promoting the highest standards of integrity and preventing corruption, in Rishikesh and Narendra Nagar, Tehri-Garhwal, under the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission. This campaign was organised before the upcoming meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group in Tehri-Garhwal district from 24 to 28 May.

Under this campaign, various competitions like poster making, essay writing, debate and declamation, etc., were organised in various schools and colleges of Rishikesh and Narendra Nagar. In addition, street plays were also organised at prominent places in Rishikesh. Around 1700 students participated in various activities under this campaign organised in schools and colleges, which aimed to create awareness among the young minds about vigilance and to promote the need for knowledge and values associated with it. Such activities and campaigns instill the masses with values and ethics to prevent corruption and malpractices in the direction of a better and brighter future.

THDCIL is one of the premier power generators in the country with installed capacity of 1587 MW with the commissioning of Tehri Dam HPP (1000MW), Koteshwar HEP (400MW) in Uttarakhand, Wind Power Projects of 50MW at Patan & 63MW at Dwarka in Gujarat, 24MW Dhukwan Small Hydro Project, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and 50 MW Solar Power Project at Kasaragod, Kerala to its credit.