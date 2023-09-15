THDCIL launches Tehri Water Sports Cup-2023 competition

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 14 Sep: Under the aegis of THDC India Limited the much-anticipated four-day event “Tehri Water Sports Cup 2023” kicked off today in Tehri and will continue till 17 September.

Uttarakhand Minister of Forest, Language, Election and Technical Education Subodh Uniyal inaugurated this prestigious championship. Kishor Upadhyay, MLA, Tehri-Garhwal, Sona Sajwan, Chairman, District Panchayat, Tehri-Garhwal, DM Mayur Dixit, SSP Navneet Singh, Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical) THDCIL, LP Joshi, ED (Tehri Complex), Prashant Kushwaha, President, Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, SB Sharma, IG ITBP, Dr DK Singh, Secretary General, Uttarakhand Olympic Association, along with other dignitaries graced the occasion.

In his address, the Minister appreciated THDC India Limited for this national level sports event. He emphasised that these sporting endeavours are not merely contests but invaluable platforms that foster sportsmanship and nurture endurance among the participants.

Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), underscored THDC’s unwavering commitment to holistic societal development and inclusivity across India. This extends to organising prestigious national and international sports events like the Tehri Water Sports Cup-2023. He added that this competition serves as the qualifying tournament for the upcoming National Senior Category Men’s and Women’s Kayaking and Canoeing Championship to be hosted in Goa at the end of October this year.

He said that under, Chairman and Managing Director RK Vishnoi’s guidance, THDCIL is strategically positioned for exponential growth and diversification across various energy sectors, including Solar, Wind, Thermal, Pumped Storage Power (PSP), and Hydro. This strategic approach underscores THDCIL’s pivotal role in meeting the nation’s energy requirements while giving paramount importance to sustainable social development.

He revealed that approximately 450 male and female athletes from 28 states and services would showcase their talents in this competition. This event is being organised by THDCIL in technical collaboration of ITBP and the support from the Department of Sports and Tourism, Uttarakhand, local police, and administration, along with guidance from the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association and the Uttarakhand Olympic Association.

CMD RK Vishnoi stated that a High-Performance Academy at Koti Colony, Tehri, is being established with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 4 crore. This academy would provide free food, clothing, training, accommodation, medical facilities and school services to talented athletes aged 13 to 17 years in Uttarakhand, enabling them to excel nationally and internationally in the sports arena. Additionally, a 10% quota for these athletes will be reserved at the Koteshwar Dam complex.

He revealed that the academy’s construction is near completion and it is expected that agreements on these proposals will be signed soon. The High-Performance Academy will offer training to Regional, National, and International talented athletes, along with National and International coaches and scientific facilities.

He added that an International Sports Exchange Programme would also be implemented, allowing local and foreign athletes to benefit from mutual training and technical expertise. The academy will initially admit 15 male and 15 female trainees based on their performance, with further recommendations for training provided by the academy’s Sports Expert Committee. These training centers will be equipped with world-class sports equipment, scientific technologies, coaches, and comfortable living arrangements to prepare India’s best athletes.