THDCIL signs landmark MoU for Water Sports High Performance Academy at Tehri

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Dec: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the historic Uttarakhand Global Investors’ Summit 2023 that was organized from 8th to 9th December, 2023 at FRI.

During the occasion, RK Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director of THDC India Limited, announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU ) with the Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association (IKCA), Uttaranchal Olympic Association (UOA), and the Department of Yuva Kalyan and Sports , Government of Uttarakhand on Friday. The signing ceremony, held in the esteemed presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, marks a significant step towards the establishment of the THDCIL Water Sports High Performance Academy at Koteshwar, Tehri .

The MoU , signed by key representatives including Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) of THDCIL , Prashant Kushwaha, President of IKCA, Dr DK Singh, Secretary General of UOA, Amit Sinha (IPS), Special Principal Secretary Sports & Youth Welfare, Uttarakhand, and LP Joshi, Executive Director (TC) of THDCIL (on behalf of THDCIL and co-ordinating with Governing Body) in Dehradun, outlines the development of a state-of-the-art high – performance academy with a residential facility for male and female athletes. The academy aims to elevate athlete performance by providing cutting-edge tools, equipment, and facilities.

Under the agreement, the academy will focus on training athletes for International events, including World Championships, Asian Level Championships, and Ranking Championships in the disciplines of Canoe Sprint, Para-Canoe, and Canoe Slalom.

Dhami lauded the role of THDCIL and stated that this initiative aims to create a global ecosystem that not only enhances the sport locally but also contributes to the development of an international environment at the high – performance academy in Koteshwar, Tehri .

Rekha Arya, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Uttarakhand also heartly congratulated THDC on the signing of this historic MoU .

Vishnoi emphasised the academy ‘s commitment to fostering international collaboration by welcoming foreign athletes. The THDCIL Water Sports High Performance Academy is poised to become a hub for nurturing talent, providing world-class training facilities, and promoting the exchange of expertise on a global scale. This initiative aligns with the vision of creating a strong foundation for water sports development in the region and elevating Uttarakhand’s prominence on the international sporting stage.