THDCIL & UJVNL’s Joint Venture secures 1719 MW Clean Energy Portfolio

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH, 6 Dec: RK Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited, has reported that the pivotal developments during the Energy Conclave held on 5 December in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami granted the responsibility for the development and commissioning of five Hydro Electric projects totalling 1719 MW in Uttarakhand to THDCIL-UJVNL Energy Company Limited, a joint venture of the two corporations.

Notable projects include the Mori Hanol Hydro Electric Project (63 MW) in Uttarkashi, Urthing Sobla Hydro Electric Project (280 MW) in Pithoragarh, Bogudiyar Sarkari Bhyol Hydro Electric Project (146 MW) in Pithoragarh, Pungarh-Matiyala Pump Storage Plant (600 MW) in Tehri-Garhwal and Jaspalgarh Pump Storage Plant (630 MW) in Pauri-Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

The allotment letters were formally received by Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), THDCIL, from Chief Minister Dhami.

Vishnoi further stated that, upon completion, these projects will contribute 1719 MW of clean energy, with a substantial investment of Rs 17,000 crores and the creation of approximately 900 employment opportunities.