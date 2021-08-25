The Bharat Symphony

By Roli S

Essentially a nation is its people, the boundaries, and the land. Modern nations are based on language, religion, race, ethnicity or even on ideology- essentially the sameness and unification of people makes a nation.

Even in the epic Mahabharata, Krishna promotes the idea of one nation, one ideology. But India, which we have known as Bharatvarsh for thousands of years has people who look different, wear different clothes, eat differently, speak different languages – everything is different. What is it that makes this one nation? It is not language. It is not religion. It is not race. Nationhood rises above all religions, all races, all languages.

When there was no ‘religion’, this one nation called Bharatvarsh still existed. Later, the land between the Himalayas and the Indu Sarovar (Indian Ocean) began to be referred to as Hindustan only as a geographical description – not to represent a particular religion.

From the time of the Indus Valley Civilisation till the time when India got its freedom from the British, the nation India as well as the idea of India, has experienced several transformations. Many rulers, invaders, reformers, leaders have left their imprints on its psyche. To understand and accept any one defining ideology, almost becomes impossible for a nation like India.

The idea of India almost remains like a well-orchestrated ‘raga’ or a titillating rhythm that touches all the senses and creates unforgettable sensations and experiences. The overwhelming amount of heritage this country has embraced in its all-welcoming arms, generates the amalgamation of a magnum opus, never heard of in the history of mankind. India, Bharat, Hindustan remains that mystical raga that thrills every heart which ventures to explore it, that stimulates every mind which dares to probe it.

From the time the sages and rishis put their imaginations and exploration of this vast cosmos in the form of hymns called Vedas till the time of Neeraj Chopra winning that glittering gold medal in the Olympics, India as a land has been vibrating with possibilities and the whole world seems interested in its existence.

But, personally, I would like to close my ears and shut out all that is screechy about India and just open my mind and heart to potentiality and promise in order to listen carefully to the classical and soul stirring symphony that India is known for around the world.

The Indian melody that is played following the law of her nature is worth attending to. The true spiritual tunes reject no new light, no added means, or materials of our human self – development. It means to simply keep our centre, our essential way of being, our inborn nature and assimilate to it all we receive and evolve out of it, all we do and create.

This is because true freedom is always spiritual. It has something to do with the innermost being which sings without any restraint and is free. India has the keys to the symphony of knowledge and conscious application of this ideal…..India can give a new and decisive turn to the problems, over which the all mankind is labouring and struggling these days, for all the right notes of the solution are with her ancient knowledge.

Whether India will rise or not to a crescendo of opportunities which is coming upon her, is the question of destiny.

In the midst of a pandemic, a battling India leaves me with no choice but to sit back and enjoy its fight back, progress and transformation like one would enjoy a medley musical performance or a poetry rendition, with all its ooh, aah, ups and downs!

(Roli S is an Educator, Teacher Trainer, Author and School Reviewer based in Thane.)