The big question: Who will be new CM of U’khand?

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 10 March: BJP has managed to buck the trend of change of power in every election, this time and has managed to win 47 seats with Congress getting marginalised for the second consecutive time. This has been mainly because of the Modi magic still working in the state and also because as the CM for hardly seven months, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami worked hard to turn around the situation for the party in the state.

However, he could not break the jinx of CMs losing their elections in Uttarakhand and has lost his election from Khatima against the Congress candidate, Bhuvan Kapri.

Now that Dhami, who was not just the sitting CM but also the CM candidate of BJP in these polls, has lost, the big question that has arisen is who will the next CM. There is speculation that BJP might still choose to retain Dhami as CM and then make him contest a by-election. However, given the history of frequent change of leadership, this looks a risky proposition for the BJP. So, it appears that BJP might choose a sitting MLA as its next CM. It is certain that BJP would have to choose its CM face very carefully as BJP CMs have not proven to be popular among the masses. Dhami proved to be different but still could not win his election.