The Doon School … As I Saw It

By Dr S Ganguli

My daughter, now a mother herself to a ten-year-old, often wistfully reminisces about her cherished and deeply ingrained experience of growing up in The Doon School campus. To her, and indeed to all who have had the privilege of being a part of this esteemed institution, it has forever felt like one expansive, harmonious family, where there was never a single moment of isolation in one’s life. Such is the enigmatic allure of The Doon School. I, through my lens, endeavour to illuminate its rich tapestry.

Dehradun, on account of its picturesque location in the foothills of the range of the mighty Himalayas and its excellent climate, is an ideal place for schools. The concept of initiating English public schools in India was envisioned by Mr SR Das, an eminent lawyer from Calcutta. This regard for the quality of education imparted to students in Public Schools inspired him to start a chain of similar schools on Indian soil. Parents sending their sons abroad were always apprehensive about their being cut off from their culture and tradition.

It was in 1927 when Mr Satish Ranjan Das became the Law Member of Lord Irwin’s Executive Council. Propagating the idea of opening public schools was his priority and, on 27 October, 1935, we saw the dawn of the first public school in India with 70 boys. It was only natural that the school attracted the attention of many eminent families. It was the perfect amalgamation of the Management, the Head, Old Boys, Parents and Masters that made the school evolve and create best practices that were benchmarked and replicated across schools. In fact the impact of the school was such that numerous schools cropped up with the word ‘Doon School’ in their names across India. However, we all know there could only have been one and that is The Doon School, Chandbagh.

In the initial years, all the procedures and processes were streamlined, scrutinised and executed par excellence, taking care of minute nitty-gritty. The school’s board members were handpicked, subject to stringent criteria that ensured only the most qualified individuals were entrusted with the institution’s financial health. Not anybody and everybody could be a part of The Doon School Board. Indeed, it was the board’s solemn responsibility to identify the nation’s most fitting candidate for the esteemed position of the Headmaster.

The first Headmaster, Mr Arthur Foot, came from Eton College, pre-independence. He was absolutely firm and determined but had the heart of a teacher. It is always remembered how he drove all the way to Delhi to procure medicines for Mrs Khastgir, wife of the art master who had met with an unfortunate accident in her residence. He was the man behind building the first team. Mr Foot’s discerning eye for excellence extended to his faculty, marked by stringent background checks and a commitment to uncompromising quality. Mr VN Kapoor was the first Indian housemaster to join the team.

John Martyn joined in 1948, another stalwart, who came in from Harrow. He was the first Headmaster of the school in independent India. He was always remembered for his humility and warm heartedness. He went to the railway station and welcomed all the new recruits on board. He would always personally take new masters to their homes, open the lock and give each one of them a warm reception. Walking down memory lane you always want to pen down every experience but it is impossible to do so. During those times, Mr VN Kapoor had taken the boys out for Scout Camp, and his wife went into untimely labour. It was Mr Martyn who took Mrs Kapoor to the nursing home and helped the family through such a difficult situation.

Next came, CJ Miller, who was there for a short tenure. He, however, started one of the most transformative practices on campus of the CDH (Common Dining Hall) to promote community eating and also to get the rationing and kitchen management into a more systematic and organised functioning.

Eric Simeon, arriving from Sainik School, Kunjpura, played a pivotal role in elevating academic standards. Despite formidable financial challenges, he steered the institution with consummate skill.

We were then joined by a person who came from the Corporate World and inculcated the most fitted policies into the system. He was an old boy, a parent and a member of the Board. His strategic acumen was instrumental in resolving the school’s financial crisis, leaving behind a substantial corpus. He also gave priority to giving admission to students from outside the state and again made tremendous efforts in bringing students from educated cultured families.

Mr Shomie Das joined with his rich experience from Mayo Boys, Ajmer, and Lawrence School, Sanawar.

Mr John Mason, who was a great academician and administrator, joined The Doon School in the year 1996 with his rich experience of St James, Kolkata.

While Headmasters commanded the limelight, the Deputy Headmasters and Masters were equally illustrious. Mr Gurdiyal Singh – no words can match his efficiency and way of functioning as the Deputy Headmaster; followed by Mr OP Malhotra and Mr Sheel Vohra, both of whom were irreplaceable. Each and every master had mettle, potential and competence. Mr Francis Fanthome, who left the school to join La Martiniere as the Vice Principal, went on to be the CEO of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi. He orchestrated a comprehensive restructuring of the academic landscape within Council schools. The attrition of masters was very low. Masters leaving, in fact, was unheard of. They would join in their formative years and retire from there as the life on campus was fulfilling and gratifying. Of course, due to the holistic training many went on to be the heads of schools.

The Old Boys Society (DSOBS) always functioned as the backbone of the school. They helped financially and in many other ways. However, they never interfered in the functioning of the school.

The clientele of students was not compromised with. It was not that one who could afford the fees could seek admission into the school. Parents were interviewed not only after the entrance examination but also before handing over the registration forms. Back in the day, parents would admit their child and that was that. They would not go around breaking school rules and taking the school authorities for granted.

Another integral part of the school’s rich culture was the constant and regular participation of the service staff in the lives of the boys. Be it Mr Martyn’s Sports Day organised specially for them, Gulab’s community lunch on November 14 or the education programme for their children, when they were provided free books and stationery – a few memorable practices which need special mention. This taught the boys to live in harmony and modesty, see the other side of the spectrum and also develop a clearer vision and understanding of every socio-economic strata of the society.

Masters and boys playing matches together every evening, the tutor-tutee relationship, the lush green lawns and grounds, the entire school celebrating festivals across the seasons, the inter-personal relationship between the families of the masters, the connection of the school with the ex-masters, the weakest of students getting minutest attention and many such unique practices made The Doon School what it was!

I left school 22 years ago, and my residence is very close by. In a day, I cross either gates of the Doon School at least once. However, in all these years I have never entered the campus. It is either the bigger canvas in life I had to paint on or a mystery that I can possibly never solve.

Wishing the School all the very best.

(Dr S Ganguli is Group Advisor, Education, Aditya Birla Group.)