The Doon School boy to represent India in “Physics World Cup-2022”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Jan: Aradhya Jain, a class 9 student at The Doon School has qualified for the Indian Team of 5 students who will represent the country in the 35th International Young Physicists’ Tournament (IYPT) 2022, to be held in Timisoara, Romania in July. Sometimes referred to as the ‘Physics World Cup’, IYPT is a scientific competition between teams of secondary school students representing each country. It mimics real-world scientific research and the process of presenting and defending the results obtained. The top 5 students to represent Team India are selected after 3 rigorous rounds in the InYPT (Indian Young Physicists’ Tournament). India IYPT (InYPT) selection comprises of four elimination rounds where cryptic physics problems having equally thorough solutions are sought by the judges, which determine the skill level of the participants. An undisclosed number of students put in relentless effort, sleepless nights, gathering limited information available online, putting their skills to test every year, and after the final round only five students are selected to form Team India which competes at an international level amongst more than thirty countries. Aradhya had secured 8th position last year, barely missing placement in Team India, and so this year’s participation was all about learning from mistakes. In his own words – “I am eternally thankful to my school for introducing me to this competition and each and every master from the school, my seniors and my parents who have helped me, guided me and mentored me throughout the journey. “