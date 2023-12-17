‘The Great Mountain Theatre Festival’ concludes on high note

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Dec: The five-day extravaganza, ‘The Great Mountain Theatre Festival’, came to a conclusion today at Olympus High. The festival, organised by KSM Films Production and FICCI Ladies Organisation in association with Pancham Ved and NZCC, showcased five remarkable plays directed by renowned female directors.

The lineup of plays included ‘Aao Thoda Muskara Lein’ by Director Kamlesh Sharma, ‘Naak’ by Martina Medhi, ‘Jal Shatru’ by Manvee Nautiyal, ‘The Proposal’ by Anshika Jain, and ‘Astitva’ by Sampa Mandal.

The occasion saw the presence of Savita Kapoor, the Regional President of Sanskar Bharati and Cantt MLA, who honoured the directors of the festival. Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm for the increasing participation of women in film, stage, and the arts, emphasising the vital role these platforms play in shaping personalities.

Festival Director Dr Kunal Shamshere Malla informed that the festival successfully showcased all facets of life through the plays, providing the audience with a mix of laughter, tears, and wholesome entertainment.

Dr Anuradha Malla, Chairperson of FLO Uttarakhand, pledged to continue such programmes and explore international collaborations. The closing ceremony featured accolades for Srishti Lakhera, a 2022 National Awardee filmmaker, who commended the efforts, predicting a promising future for both film and stage in Uttarakhand.

It is noteworthy that artists from Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttarakhand participated in the national festival, showcasing their talents in film and theatre. The festival served as a vibrant platform, leaving a lasting impression on both the local and visiting audience members, contributing to the cultural tapestry of the region.