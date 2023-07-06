The Sensex has risen ! And the recent merger of HDFC with the HDFC bank appears to be the herald which has given the market sentiment a big boost. With this, the capitalization of India’s lead private sector bank is now nearly Rs 32 trillion, still a long way to SBI’s capitalization at Rs 55 trillion, but double the size of its closest private sector competitor, the ICICI Bank which stands at Rs 16 trillion. On the whole this consolidation of banks – in both the public and the private sectors augurs well for the Indian economy, and the recent RBI report also suggests that for the first time in the course of a decade the NPAs have come down in real terms, and the new accounting norms have ensured that the ‘window dressing’ in which banks often indulged to give their balance sheets look respectable, is no longer possible.

The growth of the HDFC bank is also the story of India’s economic liberalization. While the holding company was set up in 1977, the Bank itself came into existence in August 1994 when the RBI allowed the establishment of banks in the private sector. It started its first commercial operations as a scheduled bank in January 1995. By February 2000, it had acquired the Times Bank Ltd, and in 2008, the Centurion Bank of Punjab was also part of HDFC . Centurion Bank of Punjab was itself an amalgam of four banks : the Indian operations of Bank of Muscat in 2003, the Bank of Punjab in 2005 and the Lord Krishna Bank in 2007.