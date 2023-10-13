The history of any country is a medium to showcase its civilization, culture, excellence and grandeur: Acharya Balkrishna

Workshop on ‘Reinterpretation of history based on chronology’ inaugurated

at Patanjali Research Institute

By Our Staff Reporter

HARIDWAR, 12 Oct: Today, a one-day workshop on the topic ‘Reinterpretation of History based on chronology’ was organized in the auditorium of Patanjali Research Institute in which the chief guest was Dr Chandrashekhar Shastri, member of History Rewriting Committee, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

On this occasion, Dr Shastri gave a lecture on the topic ‘Antiquity of human civilization, language and evidence of copper plates’. He said that in the last few centuries, the history of a long period has been presented in a distorted manner. The need of the present time is to reexamine history and make appropriate amendments to it.

In the program, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna said that the history of any country is a medium to showcase its civilization, culture, excellence and grandeur. The events of ancient or past times are preserved in history and their examples are given in the future. But the British rulers and the Mughal rulers have been praised in vain. Whereas the sacrifice and dedication of the country’s revolutionaries, martyrs and brave women were not given any place in history. Even an attempt was made to cleverly change the sites and monuments related to ancient history and their inscriptions.

In the program, Dr Raja Jitendra Kumar Singh, member of the History Rewriting Committee, Government of Uttar Pradesh, highlighted ‘the antiquity of inheritance of prehistory based on chronology’, Dr Arun Upadhyay, IPS retired Additional Director General, highlighted ‘Origin of the script from Vedas’ and discussed the topic of classification and determination of tense of letterforms.

In the evening session, Farmer Director, ASI, Dr Dharamveer Sharma enhanced knowledge on the topic ‘Prehistoric Archaeological Evidence and Chronology of India History’. Prof. Dr. Devesh Sharma, Head Department of History, Retired, NAS College, Meerut, on ‘Cultural Integration in India’, Philosopher-essayist Director Research Centre, Pratap Gaurav Kendra, Udaipur, Dr Arun Kumar Prakash on ‘Insights of History and Folklore’, Dr. Vivek Bhatnagar of the Indian Institute of History, ‘Impact of Archaeological Discovery in the Tradition of Indian History Writing’ and Dr. Ravi Shankar Jigyasa, Director, Center for Civilization Studies and Editor, Gagananchal, shared their views on the topic ‘Archaeological Chronology: Need for Review’.

The program was successfully conducted by Dr Vedapriya Arya, Head of the Patanjali Herbal Research Division. Dr Rashmi Mittal, Scientist-C of Patanjali Research Institute had special support in the workshop.