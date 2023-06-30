The holy water of 16 major rivers of Uttarakhand will also reach Sainik Dham through Kalash

Minister reviews arrangement for program at Sainik Dham on 3 July

Dehradun, 29 Jun: Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi organized a program to replace the holy soil collected from the martyrs’ courtyard in Guniyal Gaon in the foundation stone of the main pillar of the Amar Jawan Jyoti, to be built in the Sainik Dham on Thursday.

In the meeting, Sainik Welfare Minister instructed officials concerned to organize the program in a well-planned manner. The minister said that the construction of Amar Jawan Jyoti will start on July 03 when the holy soil collected from the courtyards of the immortal martyrs of the state will be replaced in the army base.

He said that in addition to this, in the foundation stone of Amar Jawan Jyoti, the water of the major holy rivers of Uttarakhand , including Ganga, Yamuna, Alaknanda, Saraswati, Kali, Sharda, Kosi, Saryu, and the holy water of about 16 rivers of the state, will also be replaced on the foundation stone of Amar Jawan Jyoti, built in the Sainik Dham . Vehicles carrying water will leave from all the districts of the state on July 01 and the MLAs from the districts will flag off these water urns.

The Chief Guest in the program will be Governor and Chief Minister, CDS Anil Chauhan and Veer Naris will also be present. In the meeting, Ganesh Joshi also instructed the officers to complete the work through mutual coordination. The minister said that a military base is being constructed in Uttarakhand as per the vision of PM Narendra Modi and under the able leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Expressing confidence, Minister Ganesh Joshi said that after the construction of the fifth Dham , the Sainik Dham , the way pilgrims reach Uttarakhand to visit all four Dhams, similarly, people from all over the country and the world will reach Dehradun to see the Sainya Dham . With this spirit, the military base is being constructed.