The Kashmir Files to be tax free in U’khand: Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 14 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today spoke to the director of the film The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri over a phone call and congratulated him for beautiful direction of the film The Kashmir Files and for highlighting the atrocities committed on the Kashmiri Hindus in the Kashmir Valley three decades ago. Dhami himself shared this information on Twitter and further informed that he had issued directions to the Chief Secretary to take appropriate action towards making the film Tax Free in the state. In addition, Dhami further intimated that he was very eager to see the film himself. Dhami saw the late night show of the film at PVR.