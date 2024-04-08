The Party in the Clubhouse

By Savitri Narayanan

The school bus pulled in at the main gate of the building complex. The children in uniform poured out in glee.

“Yeah! The exams are over!” They ignored the waiting mothers and grandparents and danced their way home.

“The results are only on Friday,” said Meera, her eyes fondly following her daughter who was busy chatting with her friends. “What shall we do with them? How to keep them occupied?”

“True!” agreed Janet, “Either they’ll make a racket outdoors or watch TV!”

“Let’s have a fun party,” said Suma, “My sister-in-law and family are arriving this evening and will be here for a week!”

Suma’s daughter, Varuna, was too young to go to school but loved to watch the school bus so both were a regular presence at the gate during the pick-up and drop off times. Varuna looked at the bus in admiration while Suma got into chatting with the mothers who headed home to do the morning chores.

Everyone thought the party was a good idea. The fun party soon became the focus of all conversations.

‘Let’s have fun games!’

‘Leave the prizes to me, I’ve lots of gift coupons lying around!’

‘Jacob’s friend owns a restaurant; the snacks can be arranged!’

Thus, one by one, everything fell into place.

Next to the swimming pool was the Club House. It was booked for the following Saturday evening.

There was an air of excitement as the previous evening those in charge got it cleaned and decorated, arranged the furniture and made preparations for the games.

Varuna too was excited for her own reasons. There were guests at home, children to play with and, of course, lots of good food. By evening, all assembled in the clubhouse and the party was on its way. As the games were on and the excitement mounted, Varuna was getting increasingly bored. She was too young to participate and it was boring to watch.

‘Let me go out and play in the garden,’ was the thought as she walked out of the clubhouse. Probably she could find her ball, too, which she had lost in the morning.

‘Maybe it’s rolled off over the ridge or someone found and took it home,’ thought Varuna as she wandered off.

There was hardly anyone outdoors. In the far lawn, a gardener was trimming the hedges and another one was sweeping off the dry leaves.

It was then she noticed the balls. They were large and colourful, floating in the still water.

Varuna was thrilled!

‘So what, if it’s not mine,’ she thought. ‘I’ll play with them for some time and put them back where I found them!’

There was a small gate to the swimming pool. Slowly she climbed up the steps and pulled open the gate.

The still waters of the pool seemed to dance with the wind. The balls danced too!

‘If only someone could get the ball out for me,’ was the thought but there was no one near the swimming pool.

‘Let me take it out myself,’ thought Varuna as she walked towards the edge of the pool.

***

Everyone was having a good time watching the games in progress. The excitement and joy of the children seemed to transfer to the audience too as they lovingly watched their children enjoy the games.

Suma, too, was engaged in chatting with her friends and cheering the children.

‘Where’s Varuna?’ the thought suddenly crossed her mind. To her shock she realised the little one was not to be seen around! Where was she? Where did she wander off to? Was she safe?

Suma hastened out of the Club House and looked around. Except the gardeners at the far lawn there was none in sight.

It was then she noticed the partially open gate to the swimming pool! Suma’s heart missed a beat as she rushed up the steps calling out to Varuna.

There stood Varuna, almost at the edge, about to step into the pool!

“Stop my child,” Suma shouted as she caught hold of Varuna just in time.

‘Have no words to thank God but I have learnt my lesson,’ Suma hugged Varuna tight. ‘You’re mine, darling! I’ll always keep an eye on you!’

