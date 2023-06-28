THE VILLAGE FAIR

the

It waslast day ofsemester exams. Ashwin submittedanswer sheets and headed towardslibrary.cement bench undergulmohar tree behindlibrary was their regular meeting point. Sebastian and Isabelle were already there, looking happy and relieved. A week’s break forstudents beforeannouncement ofresults.“Let’s eat out”, said Sebastian, “Delicacies?”mention of ‘Delicacies’ cheered up everyone’s spirits. It was an upmarket but affordable restaurant,kind of place that a student would go only once in a long while!menu card came with glasses of water.waiter stood around as they looked throughmenu.There were many dishes with fancy names. Hamburger, Pizza, French fries, Chili Chicken, etc., sounded familiar but tacos, burrito, hot dog, and steak sounded vague.“I’m vegetarian!”, said Shoma.“We’ve vegetarian too, madam”,waiter came forward to help, “Try Gypsy Stew or Swiss Chard and tomatoes!”.Shoma, thought for a while, closedmenu card and got up.“Thank you, we’ll come later!”Food Corner?”, suggested Isabelle as they walked out, “Their Goan thaalis are delightful!”“Good idea!”, agreedothers and moved out.Food Corner was inside a large orchard. Apart from mango trees, there were cashew fruit trees, areca palms and coconut palms.food was served undershade.

The staff smiled warmly as they brought along the large trays with the lavish spread of Goan dishes.

“Here’s your vegetarian thhaali madam!”, the waiter told Shoma, “For dessert we have pods of ripe jackfruit for you!”

“We too want phonos!”, said the others as they gorged into dishes made out of shrimp like suntechi kodi and kismoor and also mouth-watering viswon made of kingfish.

Shoma said as she sipped the solkadhi prepared from kokum and coconut milk,

“Something’s not right – the way we look down upon our own inherent food items as we seek out pride and pleasure in alien ones!”

“True ! We crave for things we know only by names! We don’t even know the ingredients or think of the nutritional values!”

“We shop at supermarkets for fancy vegetables whereas things like cucumbers, gourds, spinach, pumpkin and jackfruit grow in our own backyards!”

“Why can’t we organize a Goan Food Fair in our village?”, was the thought as they paid the bill and walked home.

The next morning they met at the college gate.

“Let’s talk to Pravin Sir”, said Ashwin to which everyone agreed. Apart from being an excellent Physics lecturer, Pravin Sir was a passionate farmer and bonded with students well.

Under the gulmohar tree he listened carefully and cheerfully responded,

“I’m pleased to notice that you genuinely care for the local products and community!”, he said, “In this strong current of globalization, things like our languages, traditions, cuisine, etc., are at risk! It’s up to youth like you to take a stand and preserve our heritage! Let’s talk to the Panchayat pradhan”, he said and picked up the phone.