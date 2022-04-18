The world’s longest Holy Quran is displayed at the annual exhibition organized by Tasmia Quran Library

By ARPITA BANERJEE

DEHRADUN, 16 Apr: For the past 18 years, Tasmia Quran Library has been organizing an annual exhibition displaying its huge collection of Holy Quran. This year a twoday exhibition is being organized on the theme ‘Holy Quran in the Mirror of Calligraphic Art’ by Tasmia Quran Library, at Turner Road. The Chief Guest on the occasion Mohamed Cengic, the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, inaugurated the exhibition and was mesmerized by the extensive collection of Holy Quran present at the event. MLAs Khajan Das & Vinod Chamoli, and Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama were also present during the inaugural ceremony. In the exhibition, various types of Holy Quran are put on display for visitors. The diverse collection of Holy Quran displayed at the exhibition is remarkable. The world’s longest Holy Quran, 1487 feet in height and 2 feet in width has become the main attraction of the exhibition. Also on display is the heaviest Holy Quran which weighs nearly 2,500 kgs. Apart from that, Holy Quran translated into 64 languages including translations in Bengali, Tamil, Sanskrit and other foreign languages is a part of the display at the exhibition. A Braille copy of the Holy Quran is also exhibited here. The copies on display range from handwritten ancient manuscripts to the ones that are in printed format. A collection of several artifacts with various ‘Aayats’ ( prayers) ingrained in them are also present in the exhibition. The ancient lifestyle and teachings of the Holy Quran have been depicted phenomenally through scriptures, artifacts, and engraving that are put on a display for the visitors. Vinod Chamoli, was overwhelmed with the beauty of such a personal collection and urged Dr. S. Farooq to open the exhibition for students once every month. While addressing the visitors, Dr. S. Farooq propagated the message of peace and brotherhood mentioned in the Holy Quran. We must abide by the teachings of the Holy Quran and make this earth a peaceful place to live in, concluded Dr. Farooq who is the man behind organizing this astounding exhibition over the years. Mufti Wasiullah, Mufti Saleem Ahmed, Mufti Zia, Dr. Sunil Saini, JS Madan, AS Bhatia and many dignitaries attended the exhibition along with the localites. Chief Guest Muhamad Cengic in his address said that he has seen for the first time such a wonderful personal collection of the Quran and that too in Doon. Dr. Farooq presented him an appreciation letter for sparing his valuable time and handing over two copies of Ahyaul Uloom, authored by Imam Ghazali of the fourth century and Quran from Bosnia. In the end Hand and Dua was presented by Syed Farrukh Ahmad and Vote of Thanks was presented by Syed Harun.