There is no age limit to learning: Ruskin Bond

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Sep: Ruskin Bond, the world renowned author, said today that there is no age limit to learning. Even at the age of 87, he keeps learning something new every day. Padma Vibhushan awardee Ruskin Bond was addressing the new batches of Graphic Era Deemed and Graphic Era Hill Universities via online mode today.

Bond attended the induction programme organised for the students of the new semester online from his Landour residence. Ruskin Bond shared many of his fun experiences from his famous books and stories with the students of Dehradun, Haldwani and Bhimtal campuses of Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University.

Ruskin Bond said that, in the glorious journey of almost three decades of Graphic Era, Dr Kamal Ghanshala had achieved splendid achievements, one after the other. He emphasised that, in order to write, one should read a lot. There is no age limit to learning; even at the age of 87 he keeps learning something new every day. Ruskin Bond recounted many interesting anecdotes from his books to the students.

Seeing the celebrity writer present amongst them online, the students were seen sharing their screenshots on their social media accounts.

Sahib Sablok convened the event.