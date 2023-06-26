In an exclusive conversation with Garhwal Post, India’s foremost hitman, Lucky Bisht, who served the country unconditionally, also reveals how he was wrongfully arrested, jailed for 5 years and shifted around in 11 prisons before he was rescued by the NDA Government.

By Anjali Nauriyal

A Hitman in the Service of the Nation! How does it feel?

This Hitman feels that there is no greater dharma than serving one’s country.

Tell us about your early life, education and Uttarakhand connection?

I was born in Bungali Gaon in Pithoragarh. My grandfather was a war veteran who had fought the 1971 War and attained martyrdom. My father, too, has served in the Indian Army. I was educated at Jaipur and I joined the Secret Service at the age of just 17 years. I was sent to Israel for training for two and a half years.

Did you ever think you would reach the heights in your career that you did?

I only endeavoured to do the job in hand to the best of my abilities. I totally concentrated on my tasks and never bothered what results would follow. But, today, I have the realisation that if an individual works with a true heart, then positive results will surely accrue.

What are the positives that you gained as a young RAW trainee? What are your special memories of those days?

During training, youngsters like me are chiseled from being just ordinary to exceptional and disciplined men. We are taught how to inspire and motivate our team members to accomplish any task assigned anywhere in the world for the sake of one’s country. We are taught how we can vanquish our enemies by undertaking the most dangerous of operations. And, above all, we are taught how to emerge victorious in the most difficult of circumstances after having raised the morale of our team and motivated them to be ready to make the supreme sacrifice if the situation demands. Training teaches us that there is no greater entity than the National Flag, the Tricolour.

I completed my training in 2006 and my paramount learning from this was that there is no task on this Earth that I cannot accomplish. My training revealed to me my true potential. During our training, we shared each other’s pain and agony however intense it may have been. Conversely, we also shared happy moments together. We learnt teamwork and camaraderie. I have memories of some fantastic moments shared with them. I earned a friend for life, Nicholas Irving, who is today USA’s best selling author. His life story is now being made into a film. I am sure it will turn out to be the best American Sniper movie ever made.

How many encounters can be attributed to you in your career?

I do not know. I have never kept count. But CIA or M15 reports state that I have achieved as many as 139 enemy killings, which are listed in the Wikipedia World Sniper List.

What goes through your mind at the moment of any encounter?

Whenever I have killed an enemy, I have looked directly into his eyes for a few seconds and there is only one thought in my mind – whether I am doing the right thing or not. I ask myself this question each and every time.

Was it easy for you to take on a brutal or bloody identity? Did it in any way impact your normal life?

Yes, my normal day-to-day life was greatly impacted by my mission. Those who knew what I was doing feared coming anywhere close to me. I, too, am a normal human. This fear and rejection has made me feel very lonely. When I was on the job as a Secret Agent, no one knew my real name and identity. People knew me either as an army man or a call centre executive. When I was declared a terrorist, my personal life, love life was destroyed forever. I was labeled a criminal, gangster, etc. The CIA along with the UPA Government revealed my real identity through the media before the entire world, thus killing my reputation and career abruptly. The girl who loved me dearly began detesting me. What my parents have suffered and what times they faced can never be erased from my memory. But I have taken a pledge that, as long as I live, I will only make my mother and my country proud.

Which has been your most dangerous encounter? You may tell us without revealing the actual details.

There was a gruesome incident when a terrorist had inserted over 18 nuts and bolts into the body of my friend in Congo, even as he was alive. I think he suffered the most gruesome death ever in this world. When I zeroed in on that terrorist, I too gave him a gut-churning death and made him realise what a slow macabre death is for over 28 hours.

Please share some daring anecdotes related to your career?

I have lived outside India in many countries, taking on different names and identities. I have lived with enemies dangerously in situations where if they had discovered my identity then they would have given me a far terrible fate than death itself. A spy is the greatest enemy for any country.

Tell us why you were arrested and jailed, and later released when the NDA Government came to power?

On 5 September, 2011, the Delhi Congress Government got me arrested on charges of committing a double murder. I was put behind bars for 5 years. I was kept in 11 different jails. Without a court decision, I was declared a terrorist by the UPA Government. Had the NDA Government not come to power in 2014 and rescued me, I would have been hanged by now.

What are some of life’s lessons that you may like to share with our readers?

My life has undergone many ups and downs. I agree that this happens in everyone’s life. Only the percentage varies. The greatest lesson of my life is that, if we can make our worse times our strength, then we emerge winners in life!