Think well, Read well, Do well: Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 Apr: A programme was organised as part of World Book Day celebrations by Sanjay Orthopedic, Spine and Maternity Centre, here, today.

The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Haridwar MP, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, along with Guest of Honour Swami Brahmadev, founder president of Aurovally Ashram, environmentalist Padma Shri awardee Kalyan Singh Rawat, UCOST Director General Prof Durgesh Pant, BJP leader Siddharth Umesh Aggarwal, Prof Puneet Kumar Bisaria of Jhansi University, and organiser of the event Padma Shri awardee orthopaedic surgeon Dr BKS Sanjay.

Dr Sanjay said that books are a person’s best friends. Whenever one wants their company, they are with one and fulfil their duties and responsibilities without any bondage of time and circumstances. Authors die after writing but their books remain immortal like the great scriptures Ramayana, Mahabharata, Quran, Bible, Guru Granth Sahib, etc.

“When we read a book, it seems that we are having a direct interview with the author and this feeling makes them immortal along with their writings,” he emphasised. Dr Sanjay requested parents and guardians to inculcate the habit of reading to their children since childhood.

Chief Guest ‘Nishank’ said that the books play an immense role in life. “Whatever we are today, wherever we are, it is all because of books. We speak as we think and we do as we speak, so think well, do well and be well.”

Swami Brahmadev said that no matter how many books one reads, the biggest task is to read one’s life. “Understand yourself, know yourself and try to find yourself,” he emphasised. “Life develops only through books, so keep reading.”

Dr Yogendra Nath ‘Arun’ said that books are one’s best friends, provided one knows how to choose. Today, there is a need to save values and culture and books will make an important contribution in doing this work.

Dr Sudha Rani Pandey said, “Books influence our mental, ideological, intellectual and theoretical thoughts.” Prof Priyadarshan Patra said, “We should read and inspire others to read.”

Vishwamber Nath Bajaj said that religious books make an important contribution in our lives.

The editor of ‘Saraswati Suman’, Dr Anand Suman Singh gifted his books to all the guests and participants. Ruba Bijnauri entertained everyone by reciting poetry and ghazals.

Dr SN Singh said that, instead of unnecessary expenses, one should buy books that make and enrich our lives. Poets Rakesh and Arun Bhatt recited poems. Rajneesh Trivedi said that books are light in darkness. They brighten lives with their knowledge.

The programme was conducted by Yogesh Aggarwal. Orthopedic and spine surgeon Dr Gaurav Sanjay proposed the vote of thanks. Other participants were Prof PK Garg, Dr Sunil Sonkar, JS Haldhar, Bhagirath Sharma, Baichen Kandiyal, Ashim Shukla, Dr Sujata Sanjay, Dr Gaurav Sanjay, Dr Pratik, RP Gautam, Shiv Mohan, Sapna Pandey, Hariom Singh, etc.