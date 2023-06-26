Third Infrastructure Working Group Meeting begins today at Narendra Nagar

Narendra

TheG-20(IWG), under G-20 Indian Presidency, is scheduled to take place infrom 26th to 28th June 2023. Total 63 delegates from G-20 member countries, invitee countries, and international organisations will participate in theto further the discussions on the 2023Agenda under the Indian G-20 Presidency and follow up on the discussions held during the second IWGheld in March 2023 in Visakhapatnam.The G-20deliberates on various aspects ofinvestments, including developingas an asset class, promoting qualityinvestment, and identifying innovative instruments for mobilizing financial resources forinvestment. The outcomes of thefeed into the G-20 Finance Track priorities and promoteDevelopment.In theIWG, substantive progress will be discussed towards the various workstreams of the 2023Agenda. The flagship priority to be discussed in thisis “Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable”, along with other priorities.During the three-day meetings, various official meetings and cultural programmes have been planned for the delegates. In addition to the formal discussions, the delegates will experience Rishikesh’s rich culture and beautiful landscapes. The Presidency has also arranged an excursion for the delegates on the afternoon of 28th June.

On the sidelines of the IWG meetings, two side events have also been planned. On 26th June, the “High-Level Seminar on Roadmap to Sustainable Cities” is being organized in partnership with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The discussions across the three sessions will allow G20 decision-makers to hear key challenges, from climate change to infrastructure resiliency, fast urbanization, and inclusiveness, along with exploring the role of technology, Infratech and digitization. The delegates will also learn from a unique perspective in launching one of the world’s most ambitious new city development, NUSANTARA in Indonesia. Many International and national experts are joining the discussion.

On 27th June, “A Roundtable on Making India an MRO Hub” is scheduled with an agenda to discuss opportunities that India has to offer in the MRO space.

The delegates will also be hosted for “Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad’ (Conversation over Dinner) to provide an opportunity to enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand and relish the local cuisines. The Presidency has also planned a “Yoga Retreat” on 26th June 2023 for the delegates to experience.