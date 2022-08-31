Those recruited fairly will be protected: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Aug: Many candidates selected in the Graduate Level Recruitment examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) today called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat and urged him to protect the interests of those selected in a fair manner.

The Chief Minister assured them that that the interests of the candidates who had passed the examination with honestly through hard work would be protected and not have any reason to be disappointed. He added that wherever complaints of irregularities are being received in the recruitment examinations conducted by UKSSSC, strict investigations have been ordered. Some cases have been handed over to the STF while some other cases are being investigated by the State Vigilance Department.

He claimed that no one found guilty in the recruitment scam would be spared. Senior BJP leader Ravindra Jugran was also present on the occasion.