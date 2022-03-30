Thought is primary source of all action: Dr BKS Sanjay

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Mar: “Thought is a primary source of all action. Communication plays an important role in transforming society as is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Because of his thinking he has not only changed the working of the nation but of the world as well.”

These were the views expressed by Padma Shri awardee and Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr BKS Sanjay during an interactive session with Padma awardees for the benefit of Members of Parliament held in the Parliament Annexe, New Delhi, from 23 to 25 March.

Dr Sanjay told MPs that the ban on the privilege of hooters for the VIPs has not only given good sleep to the common people but to the privileged as well. All are sleeping very well. He said sleep is most important for maintenance of good health.

The interactive session organised by ‘Pride’ was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the presence of Secretary, Lok Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary Prashanjit Singh, Director, Pride, Seema Kaul Singh and the MPs. The aim of this session was to share the knowledge and experience of selected Padma awardees with the MPs so that social work done by them could be implemented in the MPs’ constituencies.

Dr Sanjay emphasised that the troika of health, education and nutrition (HEN) are the basic needs of every individual but government and society ignore this fact. He appealed to the MPs to make laws to provide good quality health, education and nutrition to all at subsidised rates, because quality of work depends upon quality of workers and quality of workers depends upon availability of quality health, education and nutrition.

Dr Sanjay pointed out that overpopulation is the root cause of all ills and it is depleting resources, whether natural or man-made.

He also said that road traffic accidents have become an epidemic. It is increasing the poverty and disabilities in the nation. In fact, road traffic accidents are a major hurdle in the nation’s growth.