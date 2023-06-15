Three-day workshop on basic course in medical education organized at SGRR Institute of Medical & Health Sciences 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jun: A three – day workshop on ‘ Basic Course in Medical Education (BCME)’ on ‘ Medical Education Technology for Faculty’ was organized by Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Sciences to enhance medical proficiency and skills of its faculty members.

The course to be conducted from June 14 to 16, 2023 will focus on the teaching skills of undergraduate medical teachers, leading to better teaching of and patient care by future doctors and eventually better health status of society.

The course will also help to foster trust and faith in the health care system in the long run. It will help to meet the present- day expectations of and from the medical faculty.

The workshop was initiated by the Principal, SGRRIM & HS, Dr Ram Kumar Verma. In his address, he appreciated the M.E.U. of the medical college to organize such workshops, C.M.E. Programs, Symposiums on a regular basis to acquaint the faculty doctors with the progress in the medical education discipline.

While addressing the gathering at the workshop , coordinators of M.E.U., Dr. Puneet Ohri and Dr. Anjali Chaudhary said that the Medical Education Unit has been making constant efforts to update the faculty as well as medical students with recent advancements in medical education field taking place the world over.

workshop were Dr. Lalit Kumar, Dr. Alok V. Mathur, Dr. Robina Makkar and Dr. Megha Luthra. Other resource faculty at thewere Dr. Lalit Kumar, Dr. Alok V. Mathur, Dr. Robina Makkar and Dr. Megha Luthra. Entire MEU team had additional qualification (Advance Course in Medical Education) to conduct the workshop. This workshop was organized as per the guidelines of National Medical Commission (N.M.C.).