“Three Mommies and a Book”

Dehradun, 13 Nov: Have you ever imagined your Mommy as a little girl? Have you ever wondered what your Mommy was as a little girl? Was she a naughty prankster or Little Miss Goody two shoes? Did she stay indoors or did she love sneaking out to play with her friends?

The Sixth Edition of the Valley of Words LitFest being held at Hotel Madhuban, witnessed on Saturday an animated discussion on the book, ‘When Mommy was a Little Girl’, edited by Pranav Kumar Singh and published by Ponytale Books. The lead discussants were Ratna Manucha, Riccha Jha and Mamta Nainy, who contributed to this anthology. The topics of discussion ranged from what motivated them to write their particular story, to whether the writers discovered a different persona to their mother’s to the somewhat mythical notions attached to motherhood.

This anthology of fifteen stories is a tribute to the modern classic, When Daddy was a little Boy, by the Soviet author, Alexander Raskin, which told us about all that daddy did when he was a little boy.

