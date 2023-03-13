Tibetans hold rally for human rights in homeland

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 12 Mar: Slogans calling for an end to the Chinese occupation in Tibet filled the air today as scores of Tibetans living in exile in Mussoorie took out a rally to mark the 64th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising.

The rally started from Happy Valley and passed along LBSNAA Road to Gandhi Chowk and then returned to Happy Valley. The gathering was addressed at Gandhi Chowk by the Tibetans leaders and tribute was paid to the martyrs by lighting candles. Expressing solidarity with the Tibetans, politicians and social activists also gathered at the Happy Valley CST here. Tibetan Women Association former President Chento and Secretary Tenzing highlighted, “The Tibetans have always led a peaceful struggle for their homeland and it is time that the international community takes note of their plight reeling as they are under Chinese high-handedness.” They added that the continued repression of Tibetans by the Chinese authorities is a matter of concern, as well as efforts to obliterate the Tibetan cultural influences.

“Since March 2008, the Chinese Government has launched propaganda against the exiled Tibetan leader and Nobel Laureate, the Dalai Lama. But we have continued with our peaceful struggle, even though acts of torture and incidents have risen in the past few years. The Chinese regime has launched a massive cover-up operation.”

It was reiterated that the 10 March anniversary has become symbolic for the Tibetans as the occasion is utilised to inform the Tibetans about developments, policies, course of action and future plans regarding the Tibet issue. They were also gathered to remind themselves to carry forward the non-violent struggle of the Tibetan people with great determination, courage and resolve. The rhetoric coming out of China today is that Tibetans have become their own masters, but 64 years later, Tibetans inside Tibet are unequivocally demonstrating that they will not be controlled by Beijing, nor can they tolerate the extreme repression they have been forced to endure over the past six decades. China’s rule has created a crisis in occupied Tibet. Repressive policies and the severe crackdown have provoked an unprecedented wave of self-immolations by Tibetan monks, nuns, teenage students, mothers with children and respected community members. At least 136 Tibetans have sacrificed their lives for freedom and happiness to be returned to Tibet. It is people’s support and energy that can bring hope and change to the Tibetan people’s struggle for freedom. Tibetans are risking everything to ensure their message is heard and acted upon by the outside world. From every corner of the globe, no matter how small the gathering, people must respond in solidarity by standing up for Tibet.