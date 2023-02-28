Time gap between PCS exams will be reduced: Dr Rakesh Kumar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Feb: Chairman of Uttarakhand State Public Service Commission, Dr Rakesh Kumar today asserted that the time taken for completion of recruitment of PCS officers in the state would be reduced significantly. In a statement issued today, Kumar said that in order to minimise the time gap between the conduct of two PCS examinations, it has been decided by the Commission that in view of providing maximum opportunities to the candidates for the State Civil Services, the PCS examination will now be held every year. He added that it has also been proposed to conduct the upcoming PCS Preliminary Examination 2023 in the month of July 2023 and it has been included in the examination calendar year 2023 in anticipation of the requisition of PCS-2023 to be received from the government.

Kumar reminded that, recently, the PCS Main Examination 2021 has been successfully organised by the Commission from 23 to 26 February, 2023. Under the said PCS Examination 2021, a total of 2,56,935 applications were received for 318 vacant posts against the requisition received from the government. For this, the preliminary examination was held on 3 April, 2022. On the basis of which 5636 candidates were declared successful for the main examination. The main examination was attended by 4115 candidates with an attendance percentage of 73.01 percent. Prior to this, the PCS Examination-2016, in which the main examination against 138 posts was held in the month of September, 2017, and in the main examination, 1458 candidates appeared against the total 1912 candidates, whose attendance percentage was 76.25. Kuamr said that more than 5 years have elapsed between the conduct of two PCS main examinations and that it is necessary to reduce the time gap between the conduct of two PCS exams.

Kumar said that as per the pattern of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, the exam syllabus from the upcoming PCS exam 2023 has been approved by the commission and its recommendation has been sent to the Uttarakhand government recently. The above approved exam syllabus pattern will help the youth of Uttarakhand state to prepare for State Civil Services as well as All India Civil Services.

He added that along with this, other examinations are also being conducted parallelly by the Commission, under which the Junior Assistant examination will be conducted on 5 March, 2023, at about 412 examination centres in the state, in which 145239 candidates are expected to participate. Along with this, the Uttarakhand Public Service (Horizontal Reservation for Women) Act, 2022 has been issued by the Government of Uttarakhand in relation to the horizontal reservation for women domiciled in Uttarakhand, its compliance is being ensured in all examinations by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.