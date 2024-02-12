Tips for Tension Free Exams

By Ravi Singh Negi

Various Board exams for classes X and XII are starting soon. Stress and anxiety are natural and normal during and before the exams. Is not only the stress before exams which affects the performance of students but it is very important for them to keep things under control in the examination hall to prevent any type of panic or excess stress affecting the performance. Here are a few tips for parents and students –

In the Examination Hall

– Reach the exam centre at least 15 minutes in advance.

– Do not go for the exam on an empty stomach.

– If the exam is in the morning session, take a light breakfast and, if it is in the afternoon session, take a light lunch. Avoid heavy and fried meals.

– Keep good quality pens. Keep one or two extra pen(s) with other required stationery.

– Keep calm and cool and maintain proper mental balance.

– Read / listen to instructions carefully.

– If you do not understand the instructions properly, ask the invigilator.

– Read the Question Paper thoroughly and plan your time, leaving aside 5 -10 minutes for revision.

– Avoid cuttings and overwriting. Underline main points.

– You cannot change your writing style overnight, but whatever you write, it should be legible. Remember, if the examiner cannot read what you have written, it is as good as not written at all.

– If you do not know the answer to a question, do not waste time solving it, keep it for the last.

– Do not revise the questions with easy and obvious answers time and again.

– If you have time and do not know the answer to a question at all, then make a guess, do not leave it blank.

– If the question is difficult and you know the answer, do it on schedule.

– Do not look at the activities of other students. Do not think that someone else is going ahead of schedule or others’ answers are better than yours. Concentrate on your work.

– Relax in between by stretching your body, your legs, deep breathing or eye exercises, etc.

– Do not leave examination hall before time. If you have spare time, revise and revise again.

After the Examination

– Keep a water bottle on your table and drink water in between.

– There is no point in discussing the exam that is over. It is just a waste of time. You cannot change what is already sealed in the examination answer sheet.

– After the exam, go home, relax, if required take a short nap. Sleep is also beneficial for discontinuing thoughts about the previous exam and will help you restart the thought process for the next exam.

– Even if in the last exam you could not perform up to your expectations, forget it and get ready for the next.

– Prepare from short notes only. If you have not prepared short notes, revise by going through headings and sub-headings. Never go for a new topic and detailed answers. Only revise that portion where you have a little doubt as that is not time consuming and confusing.

– Lastly, a caution for parents. Do not pressurise and stick to distant supervision.