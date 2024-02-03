Tips for Tension Free Exams

By Ravi Singh Negi

Various Board exams for classes X and XII are starting within a fortnight. Stress and anxiety are natural and normal during and before the exams. However, when stress becomes overwhelming, it starts showing its symptoms like difficulty in sleeping, headaches, stomach aches, loss of appetite, nervousness or anxiety, depression or hopelessness, irritability or anger. These can have negative effects on a student’s performance and overall well-being.

Here are a few tips for parents and students for stress free exams –

Do not go for new notes and new solutions – adhere to short notes/review cards/flash cards. Study in slots of 45 to 60 minute sessions with a 10 minute break. Revision – Most important but do not practice/ revise timeand again what you are confident about. Group revision – Good, for limited time but do not waste time in discussing irrelevant things. A few students are more inclined to prayers and visiting temples, sitting for a long time there for prayers andfasting in the name of God for good marks in the exams. Have faith but don’t waste your precious time in the name of prayers. Remember – Only hard work and planned studies will bring you success in proportion. If you have any problem in the form of general fatigue, sleeplessness, headaches, backache, shoulder aches and stomach upsets or any other physical problems or behavioural changes like irritability, loss of concentration, depression, change in appetite and signs of panic, it is alarming. Immediately bring it to the notice of your parents. Relax -neither be overconfident nor under confident. Do not always think -‘what will happen if I get less marks’. Remember it is not only the brilliant and high scoring students who excel in the future. In fact, the students who plan better and give of their best succeed in life. Eat light and healthy food with less fat. Exercise and listen to your favourite music, when you feel tired or during your study breaks. Do deep breathing exercises between your studies and consume sufficient water in between. It will help you maintain the flow of oxygen to your brain and help you perform better. Do not take the help of too much tea or coffee or other stimulants to keep yourself awake. Do not sleep less or sleep too much -six hours of sleep during exams is enough. Take a nap during the day, also, for one hour or so. Do not read throughout the night before the exam. For the last day, keep short notes. Do not go for detailed answers or newlengthy problems. If you have the next paper soon, do not waste time on analysing or discussing your previous paper. Forget what has happened, it can be analysed later. Last but not the least, for parents – Do not behave with your child like a monitor with a stick but be friendly and lenient. In case you find any change in the behaviour of the child, take remedial action or contact a trained counsellor.

(Ravi Singh Negi is an Advocate and Academic Counsellor)