Tirath Singh Govt likely to distribute Lal Battis soon

Dehradun, 26 Jun: Uttarakhand BJP will hold its three day discussion camp called Chintan Shivir in Ramnagar from 27 to 29 June. Though, officially it has been stated by BJP State President Madan Kaushik that the camp would discuss the roadmap for the 2022 State Assembly polls as well as the party’s strategy to combat a possible third wave of Corona, sources claimed that the camp would also discuss distribution of certain Lal Battis to the BJP leaders and workers of the state in order to gear them up for the upcoming assembly polls.

It may be recalled that the then CM Trivendra Singh Rawat had kept the distribution of Lal Battis in abeyance for long and had only yielded to persistent demand from the party in this regard not much before he was replaced. After assuming charge as Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat had nullified most such appointments except a few and except those related to constitutional posts. Hence, Trivendra Singh Rawat had not been able to oblige a significant number of the party leaders, something he might be regretting according to the party insiders. However, demand for distribution of Lal Battis is growing once again despite the fact that the assembly elections are roughly ten months away and once the Model Code of Conduct that comes into force, most the Lal Batti posts are rendered almost redundant without facilities like official vehicles etc. However, sources claimed that Tirath Singh did not wish to disappoint the party cadre and would go ahead with selective Lal Batti Appointments. They further claimed that the new CM was more likely to listen to the party demand in the matter of appointments unlike his predecessor who had mainly obliged just the people close to him rather than giving in to the demand of the party organisation or Sangh.

Sources further added that given the fact that there was little time left for the polls, the new CM would prefer to maintain a balance between making the party cadres happy and keeping the people happy by restricting the number of such appointments. It may be recalled that in a small state like Uttarakhand, Lal Batti appointments make lot of political noise and evoke a certain kind of negative emotion in the public. Sources added that a final decision in respect of Lal Batti appointments would be taken within a week’s time. This was also indicted by the CM during an informal chat with the media persons.

There is one more factor that has delayed the Lal Batti appointments after the new CM took over the reins of the state. Distribution of Lal Battis is a double edged sword. While it makes those given any posts happy, it also disappoints those party workers aspiring for such posts but failing to get them. Tirath Singh Rawat would have to tread doubly cautious in this respect as the state elections are drawing nearer and he would not like any resentment in the party cadres.

The Chintan Shivir would also be attended amongst others by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, Leader in charge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam, Co-incharge of the party affairs Rekha Verma, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, BJP State President Madan Kaushik, and other office bearers of the party besides the party MPs.

Certain other strategic issues would also be discussed particularly in reference to the upcoming state assembly elections and certain statewide programmes would be chalked out to galvanise the party workers at grass root level. The party cadres would also be directed to remain active in social work related to Covid management.