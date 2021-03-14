TN CM inaugurates Boiler Light-Up for North Chennai Supercritical Power Project

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 12 Mar: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) conducted the Boiler Light-up of the 1×800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage III in the presence of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, today.

The event, held through video conferencing, was also attended by P Thangamani, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise (Tamil Nadu), Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Secretary (Tamil Nadu), SK Prabakar, Energy Secretary (Tamil Nadu) and Pankaj Kumar Bansal, CMD, TANGEDCO, along with other senior officials from Govt. of Tamil Nadu, TANGEDCO and BHEL.

Significantly, the NCTPS Stage III project is the highest rating thermal power project and the first supercritical project to undergo Boiler Light-Up in the state of Tamil Nadu.

BHEL is also executing TANGEDCO’s 2×660 MW Ennore SEZ, 2×800 MW Uppur and 2×660 MW Udangudi. Notably, all these orders were won by BHEL on International Competitive Bidding (ICB) basis.

The implementation of these new projects will foster growth in Tamil Nadu and provide easy access to electricity to the people of the state. BHEL has a significant share of

83% in TANGEDCO’s coal-based generating capacity and has been a major partner in the power development programme of Tamil Nadu.

BHEL’s scope of work in the NCTPS Stage III project involves design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, commissioning civil works for the Main Plant Package.

BHEL is the leading power equipment manufacturer in the country with 56 sets of supercritical boilers and 51 sets of supercritical turbine generators ordered from it by various Central, State as well as Private sector utilities.