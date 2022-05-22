Token system to begin shortly at Char Dham shrines

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: The Tourism Department plans to begin a token system for the Char Dham shrines for the convenience of thousands of pilgrims coming daily for the Yatra. This is a major decision as the tourism department has taken the decision to begin the token system for all the dhams. With the token system in place, the pilgrims will not have to stand in queues. The token system will be particularly convenient for the elderly and the children, as presently, they too have to stand in long queues for entry to the Char Dham temples.

The Char Dham Yatra is in full swing in Uttarakhand. Every day, thousands of pilgrims are reaching all the four major Dhams. Kedarnath is attracting the biggest crowd among the four dhams. Such large crowds are being seen at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines that the queues are stretching to several kilometres. As a result, pilgrims are facing problems. In order to reduce the inconvenience being caused to the passengers, the Chief Secretary and the Tourism Secretary, who went on the spot to take stock of the arrangements for the journey, have taken this initiative regarding the token arrangement.

Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar disclosed that the tourism department is preparing a wrist strap for all travellers, on which the token number would be marked. Now passengers would not have to stand in line. This is a major relief to the pilgrims reaching the dhams. Jawalkar claimed that the government is making every effort for the convenience of the passengers during the Char Dham Yatra. He said the weather in all the four Dhams is extreme and, in the cold weather conditions, it is not easy to stand for hours in the queues and wait for entry to the temples. It is expected that after the introduction of token system in the form of a wrist strap, the pilgrims will get major relief.