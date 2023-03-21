Top academics appointed as Deans at UPES

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Mar: UPES, the multidisciplinary university, recently announced the appointment of Deans for its School of Health Sciences and Technology, School of Design, and School of Computer Science. These appointments will boost the university’s efforts to further enhance its pedagogy, research, and overall student experience across its respective schools.

UPES has welcomed Dr Padma Venkat as the Dean for the School of Health Sciences and Technology. She brings with her 31+ years of experience in the fields of Microbiology, Biochemistry, Phytochemistry, Ayurveda and Public Health. She was previously Dean, School of Public Health, at SRM Institute of Science & Technology. Earlier, she worked at the Trans-Disciplinary University, Bangalore, and the University of Cambridge, UK. She completed her PhD from Queens’ College, University of Cambridge, UK, her International Masters for Health Leadership from McGill University, Canada, and her MSc (Applied Microbiology) from Bharathiar University, Coimbatore. Her research and outreach have mainly been on safe drinking water, anemia, wellness and nutrition. Her current focus is on integrating innovative pedagogies to achieve wellness and sustainability in university campuses. She has published numerous articles in scientific journals and is a part of scientific advisory bodies.

An esteemed illustrator and award-winning designer, Professor Phani Tetali joins UPES as Dean of School of Design. An animator, educator and cartoonist with more than 30 years of experience, he was the Head of IDC School of Design, IIT, Bombay, prior to joining UPES. He has also been associated with the animation and gaming industry in India for 18 years before joining the academic domain. He has been imparting his knowledge on character design, game design, animation processes and principles, drawing, and sequential storytelling to students. As Vice President and CTO, he was involved in establishing and running some of the biggest animation and gaming studios in India like DQ Entertainment, Danlaw Technologies and FXLabs in Hyderabad. He completed his BTech from Institute of Technology, BHU, and Master of Design in Visual Communication from Industrial Design Centre, IIT, Bombay.

Dr Ravi Shankar Iyer joins UPES as Dean, School of Computer Science, with over 25 years of global experience in transforming ideas into successful products and businesses. Dr Iyer is an expert in the conceptualisation, design, development and management of large-scale and complex distribution systems, leveraging technologies for operational efficiencies and resilience. In the past, he has been associated with Siemens, Motorola and Conexant and has founded and mentored over 30 start-ups. He was recently the CEO of the Accenture Centre of Excellence at IIT Madras. He is an IIT Madras graduate and completed his MS and Ph D from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

Dr Ram Sharma, Vice Chancellor, UPES, has warmly welcomed the new Deans.