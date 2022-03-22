Top priority is to fulfil promises made in Vision Document: Dhami

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 21 Mar: Speaking informally with the media after being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party at the BJP State Headquarters today, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that his top priority would be to fulfil the promises made to the voters by the party in its Vision Document for the Assembly elections. He said that he would work hard to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Uttarakhand and make it a leading state over the next five years. He said that he was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Party President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for reposing their faith in him and giving him opportunity to serve the people once again in the capacity of Chief Minister.

He also thanked the people of Uttarakhand for the two-thirds majority given by the people to the BJP and said that he and his party would strive hard to justify the faith the people had placed in BJP once again.