Total number of voters in state is 82.50 lakhs as per final list: Shanmugam

Parliamentary polls to be conducted at 11,729 polling booths in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jan: The final Electoral Roll in Uttarakhand for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections was released by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Shanmugam at the Secretariat here today. There is not much time left for Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the final voters’ list has been published in this regard by the Chief Electoral Officer on behalf of the Election Commission of India.

Along with political parties, the Election Commission is also busy in its preparations so that elections can be conducted on time. As per the Final Electoral Roll released today by V Shanmugam, there are a total of 82 lakhs, 43 thousand and 423 voters in the state who can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Parliamentary polls.

Of these, 42 lakh, 70 thousand and 597 voters are men while 39 lakhs 72 thousand and 540 are women. Along with this, there are also 286 transgender voters in the state. There are 93,357 service voters, which include 90,763 men and 2,594 women.

It may be recalled that the draft electoral roll was released by the Chief Electoral Office on 27 October, last year, after which the CEO ordered scrutiny and corrections to correct all the errors and adding the names of all the new voters, also deleting those who have died or moved out or the duplicate names.

As per the fixed schedule, the final publication of the electoral roll has been done on 22 January, 2024. After 27 October, last year, names of 2,57,933 voters have been added, and 1,58,011 names have been deleted from the voters’ list. According to Chief Electoral Officer Shanmugam, the names have been deleted due to the death of 13,100 people, shifting of 118,073 people elsewhere, while names of 26,838 people were deleted on account of being registered more than once (duplicate).

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, 11,729 polling booths have been established in the state of Uttarakhand, where voters will cast their votes. There are a total of 1,411 voters aged 100 and above in the state, which include 558 male and 853 female voters.

