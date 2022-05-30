Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj lauds BSF’s contribution to U’khand’s Adventure Tourism

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN 29, May: The Tourism Department has always been receiving the cooperation of the Border Security Force in conducting tourism activities in Uttarakhand. Adventure tourism is not possible without the cooperation of the BSF.

The State’s Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said this at the Parade Ground, here, on Sunday at the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence organised by the Border Security Force. The Minister stated this in the context of the Dare Devil Show put on by the personnel on the occasion.

The Minister reminded that the Mahotsav of Independence is being celebrated by the Government of India throughout the year to commemorate the 75th anniversary of independence. This festival began on 15 August 2021 and will continue till 15 August 2023. The brave motorcycle team of the Border Security Force under the guidance of BSF Institute of Adventure and Advanced Training, Dehradun, displayed their skill and courage on the occasion.

Maharaj said that the astonishing performance on motorcycles by the soldiers and the melodious sound of the BSF band was a living example of the indomitable courage and valour of the border guards.