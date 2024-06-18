Tourism Minister watches ‘Phooli’ with family

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 18 June: Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj attended the film Phooli’s show with his wife, former Minister Amrita Rawat, on Sunday.

The Minister appreciated the film and willingly told the director Avinash Dhyani that he would help the film to reach the Chief Minister and try to make it tax-free.

Satpal Maharaj also assured the team that he will ask the government to make this a must watch film for all schools in the state.



He further added that he enjoyed the film. The film ‘Phooli’ is very inspiring and depicted the tough life of hills.

Avinash Dhyani, Phooli played by Riya Baluni, Rishi Raj Bhatt, Sanjay Agrawal, Vijay Bhatt, Suruchi Saklani & producer Manish Kumar from Jamshedpur were present amongst others.

The entire film was shot in Timli village of Pauri Garhwal. Also, it is noteworthy that the director and lead actor of the film Avinash Dhyani trained actors from the village and they faced the camera for the first time.