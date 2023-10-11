Tourism Police to be formed in U’khand: Radha Raturi

ACS directs officials to comply with Union Home Minister’s instructions

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Oct: Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Radha Raturi today chaired a meeting to ensure implementation of the instructions given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state on 7 October, when he had reviewed the progress of pending issues related to the state’s home department. Following the review meeting chaired by Shah and the instructions issued by him, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had issued strict instructions to ensure their timely compliance and implementation.

Consequently, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, Radha Raturi today chaired a meeting to discuss the pending issues that had been pointed out during the review meeting. A discussion was held with the officials of the Home Department. She gave instructions on several issues during the meeting.

In view of the special emphasis given by the Union Home Minister on the need to provide qualitative training to the police officers/personnel, Raturi directed the officials to obtain a clear proposal in this regard from the State Police Headquarters at the earliest so that further action can be taken on providing necessary training to the police personnel.

Regarding the formation of SISF and Tourism Police, instructions were given by Raturi for necessary action after receiving an appropriate proposal from the Police Headquarters in a timely manner.

She also directed the officials to seek another proposal regarding implementation of the “Model Jail Manual” and “Model Jail Act 2023” promulgated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs with certain amendments as appropriate for of Uttarakhand, and a “Model Fire Bill” from the State Police Headquarters. The ACS directed that this also be ensured in a timely manner.

In light of the instructions given by Home Minister Shah regarding strict prevention of drug trafficking, ACS Raturi directed the officials concerned for a time bound formation of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in the state. At the same time, she also instructed that district level monthly meetings of NCORD be held regularly

She reminded that the Union Home Ministry had sought the cooperation of NIA and NCB in sensitive cases related to drugs, which reflect inter-state and international collaboration and directed that this be ensured also on a timely basis.

Instructions were further given by Raturi to the officials to strictly comply with the obligation of filling C-Forms and record keeping on the foreign citizens staying in hotels operating within the state. She also sought appropriate proposals for necessary amendments in the rules of the Foreigners’ Registration Act.

Raturi also directed the police, the home and the transport departments to prepare an appropriate proposal as per the instructions prescribed in the Vehicle Scrapping Policy and submit the same to the Government of India as soon as possible.