Tourist arrivals in Mussoorie raise red flags

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 18 Jun: The Queen of the Hills was abuzz with tourists on Friday. As a result, the Covid protocols are being seriously flouted. Along with the local people, tourists are not wearing masks while roaming in the market, and social distancing is also not being followed. The administration and the police are also absent from the Mall Road. There is a lot of resentment among the local people as tourists are not following the rules. They are afraid of the consequences of a corona resurgence, particularly on livelihoods.

Local residents Sapna Sharma, Ashish and Pooja said that there are no arrangements in Mussoorie for the influx of tourists. There is no plan in place be the police and administration. The transfer of a policeman for trying to enforce the rules on a politician had demoralised the force.