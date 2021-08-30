Tourist drowns at Kempty Falls

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 29 Aug: A tourist slipped while bathing at Kempty Falls, here, and was swept into deep water leading to his death by drowning. Police reached the spot on being informed and brought the body out from the water. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Seven friends from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, had come to visit Mussoorie, and came to Kempty Fall in the morning. The matter is being investigated by the police. Kempty police in-charge Naveen Jural said that the friends of the deceased are being questioned on how exactly the incident occurred.

The friends tried to save him but were unsuccessful.

They were bathing in different ponds at Kempty Falls. Arvind alias Zahoor, s/o Revati, r/o village Hirapur, district Bulandshahr, aged 35 years, died on the spot due to drowning. The family of the deceased has been informed.