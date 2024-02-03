Tourists enjoy snowfall in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 2 Feb: The influx of tourists has started increasing in Mussoorie after the snowfall, but local people are also facing problems. After the snowfall, vehicles are facing difficulty in moving due to slippery roads. A number vehicles have skidded and some people have also been injured. JCBs are being used by the administration to remove snow from the main intersections and roads so that traffic can be smoothened.

Tourists are enjoying the snow by visiting places like Lal Tibba, Gun Hill and George Everest Estate, Suvakholi, etc., in Mussoorie, while many have gone to Dhanaulti.

Local people said that there has been snowfall after a long time. Business here would benefit a lot. The number of tourists in Mussoorie and surrounding areas will increase significantly on the weekend, which will have a direct impact on local businesses.

On the other hand, the road has been blocked at many places in Dhanaulti due to which people are facing a lot of problems. The road remained blocked for some time in the morning. On the other hand, people going to Kempty Falls also faced some problems due to snowfall and road closure. The administration smoothened traffic by removing snow from the main roads to Dhanaulti and Kempty Falls using a JCB.