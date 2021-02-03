Tourists hope for snowfall in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 2 Feb: The cold weather continues to hold its grip in the mountains. Frost and fog have added to people’s woes. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of snowfall and rain in the high mountain areas in the next two to three days. However, Mussoorie has not yet seen snowfall, due to which people, particularly tourists, are disheartened. While the sun shines in the day, it becomes cold in the evenings.

The artificial lake at the Company Garden, here, is found frozen in the mornings, with a white sheet of frost in the surrounding areas. To operate boats in the artificial lake, the operator has to break the frozen layer on the lake in the morning. People are coming to the garden to see this sight.

Tourists believed that Mussoorie would get snowfall during this period and are very disappointed. According to the Meteorological Department, western disturbances may remain active across the state from 5 February, leading to rain and snow in high mountain areas.