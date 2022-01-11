Tourists rush to Dhanaulti to enjoy snowfall

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 9 Jan: Following snowfall in Dhanaulti near there, a huge crowd of tourists arrived, here, today. The Mussoorie Police had to stop many tourists from going on to Dhanaulti near the JP Bend. The Mussoorie Dhanaulti Road faced traffic jams throughout the day. The police deployed was not enough in number and had to make a lot of effort to solve the problem.

Tourists, on their part, were disappointed at not being allowed to go to Dhanaulti. Demands were made to make arrangements for the tourists. Tourists said they had come to enjoy the snowfall in Mussoorie and the surrounding area. As Mussoorie did not get snowfall, they wanted to go to Dhanaulti but were stopped by the police near JP Bend.

Mussoorie CO Pallavi Tyagi said that they had to ensure there was no accident in the snow. Only those people who had bookings in hotels were allowed to go to Dhanaulti. She said that the police are working to regulate the tourist crowd in Mussoorie and enforce Covid protocols. Action is being taken against those who are violating the rules.