Tourists throng Mussoorie to enjoy snow

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 24 Jan: A large number of tourists are reaching Mussoorie to enjoy the snowfall in the surrounding areas, including Dhanaulti, Suwakholi, Surkanda Devi.

People are also facing the problem of traffic jams on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti road. They are dealing with traffic jams on the connecting roads leading to Dhanaulti. The Mall Road, Malingar, the Tehri Bypass are regularly jammed due to the heavy rush of vehicles, while there is a huge shortage of police force. Due to this, the police personnel and officers here are facing a lot of problems.

Tourists said there are traffic jams on all the routes. They said they were planning to go to Dhanaulti with their families to enjoy snowfall but were returning after seeing the jams on the roads.