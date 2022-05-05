Tourists welcome rain in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 4 May: The weather took a turn for the better, here, today. It started raining in the afternoon with strong winds, which led to a sharp drop in the temperature. After this, the weather here has become quite pleasant, which the tourists are fully enjoying, as a contrast to the scorching heat in the low-lying areas.

Harjeet Singh, from Punjab, said that it is very hot in his state these days, due to which he had come to the hills with his family. He was happy to experience the rains. He said that Mussoorie is known for its natural beauty with changing weather.

Meteorologists have predicted rain with strong winds in Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours. According to Vikram Singh, Director, Meteorological Centre, there will be rain over the next two days in the hills of Uttarakhand while the plains will remain cloudy.