Traffic Diversions announced for 4 days in view of assembly session

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Sep: The Monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Assembly will be held from 5 to 8 September. Dehradun Police has finalised a Traffic Diversion Plan for the 4 days, beginning tomorrow, the period for which the session is expected to last. The traffic plan was been worked out to ensure law and order and smooth passage for the vehicles of legislators and the ministers in view of possible dharnas and protest rallies planned by various organisations or political parties during the assembly session.

Several traffic barriers have been set up including one, each, in Pragati Vihar, Shastri Nagar, Haridwar Bypass Road, Vidhan Sabha Tiraha barrier (Haridwar Road) and in Defence Colony, respectively. All heavy vehicles will be diverted from Kargi Chowk and Doiwala towards Dudhli Road. Heavy vehicles will be partially stopped at Lal Tappad, Harrawala and Nayagaon due to high traffic pressure in Rispana area. Vehicles going from Dehradun to Haridwar/Rishikesh/Tehri/Chamoli will be diverted from Nehru Colony/Fawwara Chowk towards Pulia No. 6. The traffic going from Dharampur Chowk towards ISBT will be diverted towards ISBT from Old Bypass Chowki via Mata Mandir Road.

Vehicles going from Mohkampur towards Mussoorie will be diverted from Jogiwala via Ring Road to Ladpur via Sahastradhara crossing via IT Park towards Mussoorie Road. Vehicles coming from Mohkampur towards Dehradun city will be diverted towards Dharampur EC Road via Vidhan SabhaTiraha, Rispana, Purani Bypass Chowki. Every possible rally which has been permitted will be allowed only to start from Bannu School Chowk and their vehicles will also be parked at Bannu School. The rallies will be allowed to depart from Bannu School towards Pragati Vihar barrier. Vehicles coming from Rispana towards Dehradun city will be diverted from Haridwar bypass towards old bypass check post.

In case of traffic congestion, the city buses coming from Doiwala towards Dehradun will be sent back to Doiwala after taking U-turn from Kailash Hospital. According to the orders of higher authorities, traffic will be diverted from other routes as well and diverted traffic can also be made normal.