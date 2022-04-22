Training on Intellectual Property Rights held at U’chal Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Apr: A one-day training programme on Intellectual Property Rights was organised by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, today, at Law College Dehradun, Uttaranchal University.

Shailendra Singh, Patent and Design Examiner of the Ministry, was present on the occasion as subject expert and trainer. Selected 250 students and teachers of the university were provided training.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna said that the Government of India is imparting training on intellectual property rights in the universities of the country to the youth. This would propel the momentum in the direction of innovation and research. Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi said that, few patents are issued every year in India as compared to China. Education on IPR has been taken up as a mission by Uttaranchal University. He said that a target of filing 200 patents has been set for the year 2022-23.

Chancellor Jitender Joshi stated that the students would come up with concrete ideas in their minds after this training. Under the guidance of the Research and Innovation Division of the University, work would be done to convert their ideas into patents.

On this occasion, Uttaranchal University was awarded appreciation by National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission run by the Government of India. This honour was received by Chancellor Jitendra Joshi. Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Prof Poonam Rawat, Dr Shikha Uniyal Gairola, Dr V Bhuvaneswari, Abhishek Aggarwal, Prachi Raj, Jahanvi Bhardwaj, Aishwary Singh Baghel, Manika Joshi were also felicitated.

Among those present were Prof Poonam Rawat, Dr Shikha Uniyal Gairola, Dr V Bhuvaneswari, Dr Rajesh Singh, Dr Mohsin, Dr Anil Kumar Dixit, Dr Vibha, Sachin Bhardwaj along with a large number of students.