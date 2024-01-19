Training prog on DABS-1 begins at AIIMS, Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 17 Jan: A collaborative project between ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), Hyderabad, and AIIMS Rishikesh, “Diet and Biomarker Study India (DABS-I)” training programme, was inaugurated by Chief Guest Prof Meenu Singh, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS-Rishikesh, DABS-I Uttarakhand State Nodal Officer Prof (Dr) Vartika Saxena, Head, Community and Family Medicine, AIIMS-Rishikesh, and Dr Hemant Mahajan, Scientist and State Co-ordinator (DABS-I) ICMR-NIN for Uttarakhand today at CENER Building, AIIMS, Rishikesh.

The DABS-I project is being conducted across all states and union territories in India in three phases. The primary objectives are to (i) assess individual food and nutrient intakes among different age groups by using quantitative 24-hour dietary recall; (ii) assess the prevalence of anaemia, diabetes, obesity & other related nutritional biomarkers (blood) in the selected households; and (iii) assess food composition in commonly consumed cooked foods among urban and rural populations. As a part of DABS-I project, over the period of six to eight months, data will be collected from 100 villages and urban wards from six districts (Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh & Uttarkashi) of Uttarakhand.

Training Team and Staff of ICMR-NIN Dr Devraj JP, Dr Virendra Panpatil, Vankudavath Raju Naik, PV Sunu and Dr Aruna Talari were also present along with 26 project staff recruited for DABS-I Uttarakhand.