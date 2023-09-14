Training workshop for teachers held by Indian National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 12 Sep: Under the aegis of Indian National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage (INTACH), a training workshop was organised at Hampton Court School, here, for teachers of various Hindi and English medium schools on setting up heritage clubs in schools in which information about preserving Indian heritage would be given.

Principal Director Purnima Das said that INTACH is working to form heritage clubs in schools across the country, so that they are curious about and work to preserve their heritage. Along with this, efforts are being made to preserve the local level heritage. She said there are around four thousand heritage clubs across the country and INTACH has 220 chapters. She said that India’s pluralistic culture makes the public aware of the heritage and creates a sense of social responsibility towards preserving the common heritage of India and take necessary actions and measures to protect the living, built and natural heritage of India. Work is being done on preparing a conservation plan for documents, vulnerable buildings of archaeological, architectural, historical and aesthetic importance, as well as cultural resources. He said that apart from developing heritage policies and regulations, it also takes legal intervention when necessary to protect India’s heritage.

Anjali Bhartari, Uttarakhand Coordinator of INTACH, said that, for the first time in Mussoorie, a workshop for teachers is being organised to form heritage clubs, after which one-day workshops are being organised in all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand including Dehradun and Nainital. Workshops will be organized so that the children here can be made aware about the preservation of their heritage. She said that only when teachers have knowledge about the heritage around them, would they be able to tell the students about their heritage. She said it would be wrong to move forward by suppressing old history. She said that as seen in foreign countries, every effort is being made to save heritage by adopting new technology.

On this occasion, Mussoorie coordinator Surbhi Aggarwal said that teachers from eight Hindi and English schools of Mussoorie participated in this workshop.