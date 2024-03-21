Transcending Borders & Generations

Book Review of WOW

By Sakshi Dogra

“WOW: A Journey Through Life’s Wisdom” by SS Dogra is a concise yet profound exploration of life’s lessons encapsulated in forty-seven inspirational quotes. As a distinguished figure in, both, media and literature, Professor Dogra brings a wealth of experience to his latest literary work.

With a career spanning multiple continents and media platforms, Professor Dogra’s insights are invaluable. From his role as the Bureau Chief of a globally acclaimed Hindi magazine, Himalini-Nepal, to his literary contributions, his expertise shines through in every word.

In “WOW”, Professor Dogra draws from his personal journey, offering timeless wisdom that transcends borders and generations. Each quote is a nugget of insight, carefully crafted to resonate with readers from all walks of life.

What sets “WOW” apart is its accessibility. Despite its brevity, the book packs a powerful punch, making it an ideal companion for those seeking guidance and inspiration in their daily lives. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a young enthusiast, the wisdom contained within these pages is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Furthermore, Professor Dogra’s roots in Himachal Pradesh and his current residence in Delhi add a personal touch to the book, infusing it with authenticity and relateability.

“WOW” is a gem of a book that proves that quality truly triumphs over quantity. Its availability on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart ensures that it reaches a wide audience, ready to embark on a journey of self-discovery and enlightenment.

(The book reviewer is a banker with Noida Branch of Barclays Bank, United Kingdom)